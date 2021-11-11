28-hour water cut in parts of Colombo and suburbs this weekend

November 11, 2021   12:24 pm

Water supply for parts of Colombo and suburbs will be suspended for 28 hours this weekend, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

The water cut will be effective from 8.00 p.m. on Saturday (November 13) until midnight on Sunday (November 14).

The following areas are expected to be affected by the water cut:
• Colombo, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08
• Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas
• Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa urban council areas

According to the NWSDB, the water cut is imposed due to a leakage in the main transmission line that supplies water from Ambatale to Kotte water tank.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Death toll from extreme weather condition rises to 25

Death toll from extreme weather condition rises to 25

What people need now is an answer - Lalkantha

What people need now is an answer - Lalkantha

Postal service is not among corrupt public services - Dullas

Postal service is not among corrupt public services - Dullas

Rajitha says govt. does not have financial discipline

Rajitha says govt. does not have financial discipline

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

UK decides to recognise all WHO-approved vaccines from Nov. 22 (English)

UK decides to recognise all WHO-approved vaccines from Nov. 22 (English)

Teacher-principal trade unions begin protests against salary anomalies (English)

Teacher-principal trade unions begin protests against salary anomalies (English)