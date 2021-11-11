Five including IUSF convener granted bail

Convener of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige and four others, who were arrested for damaging public property during a protest, were granted bail today (November 11).

The suspects, who were under remand custody for 102 days in total, were produced before the Kaduwela High Court Judge Nimal Ranaweera this morning.

Each suspect was subjected to two personal bails valued at Rs. 500,000.

They were taken into custody on August 05, over a demonstration staged near the entry road to Parliament on August 03, during which the OIC of Maharagama Police had also sustained critically injured.

President of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Students’ Federation Amila Sandeepa, Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) Administrative Secretary Chameera Koswatte and party activist Koshila Hansamali are also among the arrestees.

The protest had been organized against the Kotelawala National Defence University (KNDU) Bill.