Pahala Kadugannawa road section to remain closed due to adverse weather

The Colombo-Kandy main road will remain closed at Pahala Kadugannawa until further notice, due to risks of possible earth slips, says the Director-General of Road Development Authority (RDA).

Traffic on Colombo-Kandy main road was temporarily halted at 10.00 p.m. yesterday (November 10). The motorists were allowed to use one lane until the road was closed last night.

They are urged to use alternative routes for the time being.

To Kandy from Colombo:

• Arriving in Kurunegala via Ambepussa and reaching Kandy via Galagedara-Katugastota

• Arriving in Polgahawela via Kegalle and reaching Kandy via Galagedara-Katugastota

• Reaching Kandy from Mawanella to Rambukkana, Hatharaliyedda, Galagedara-Katugastota

• Arriving in Hemmathagama from Mawanella and reaching Kandy via Gampola-Peradeniya

To Colombo from Kandy:

• Arriving at Kurunegala from Katugastota-Galagedara

• Arriving at Rambukkana from Katugastota-Galagedara