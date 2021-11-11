Student who was critical in Welisara fatal accident dies

November 11, 2021   03:33 pm

The fatalities from the recent multiple-vehicle collision at Welisara climbed to two, after the 17-year-old student, who was critical in the accident, passed away while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital.

He is reportedly a resident of Ratnapura area, studying in Advanced Level class.

Another individual also died on the spot in this multiple-vehicle collision caused by a minor who was driving a luxury car. The victim, aged 51, is a relative of the deceased student.

The accident took place on November 04 near Welisara cemetery on the Colombo-Negombo main road.

Reportedly, a luxury vehicle en route from Colombo to Negombo had veered off the road and collided head-on with two motorcycles, a three-wheeler and a car that arrived from the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teen in question had failed to control the speed.

The teen driver and his father were arrested over the fatal collision, and remanded until November 19 after being produced before the court.

The father, who is a jewellery businessman in Mahabage area, claimed that his son had taken the vehicle out without his knowledge.

