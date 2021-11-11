Health guidelines for public gatherings revised

Health guidelines for public gatherings revised

November 11, 2021   06:17 pm

A special gazette notification has been published, making it compulsory to obtain prior approval of relevant authorities for public gatherings, activities, events or similar places of meetings. 

The regulation was made by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella under sections 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).

Accordingly, permission should be sought for the maximum number of persons or allowable capacity or percentage of total capacity permitted to participate in such place of gathering, activity event or similar place of meeting.

 

Gazette 2021-11-11 Health G... by Ada Derana

