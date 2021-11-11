Part of Colombo-Kandy road to remain closed until further notice

Part of Colombo-Kandy main road will remain closed at Pahala Kadugannawa area until further notice.

The decision was taken due to the risks of possible earth slips in the area, the police said in a media notice.

Traffic on Colombo-Kandy main road was temporarily halted at 10.00 p.m. yesterday (November 10). The motorists were allowed to use one lane until the road was closed last night.



They are urged to use alternative routes for the time being.

Motorists arriving from Colombo are advised to drive up to Kurunegala from Ambepussa Junction and then to reach Kandy via Mawathagama, Galagedara and Katugastota. Those who are travelling to Colombo can also use the same route.

People residing between Ambepussa and Pahala Kadugannawa areas are meanwhile advised to turn right at the S.O. Junction and to move up to Hemmathagama and to reach Kandy via Ambuluwawa, Gampola and Peradeniya. Motorists moving to Colombo can also use this route.