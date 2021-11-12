Four provinces to receive fairly heavy rainfall

November 12, 2021   06:30 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers may occur in the Northern Province during the morning too.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 13th November.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep-sea areas (East of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via, Colombo and Galle will be rough at times.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.5-3.0) m height.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

