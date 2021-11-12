Two females arrested over Mulleriyawa shooting incident

Two women have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident in which a man was murdered in the Mulleriyawa area.

They were taken into custody while hiding in a house in the area of Bandagiriya, Hambantota.

The duo, aged 18 and 55 years, was identified as residents of Mulleriyawa and Borella areas.

The arrests were made based on the information received by the Western Province South Range crimes division.

Meanwhile, five other suspects were previously placed under arrest in connection with the said shooting incident.

A man was gunned down and murdered in Kotikawatta of Mulleriyawa police area in the early hours of October 26. The deceased was identified as a 42-year-old, the police said.

Reportedly, two individuals, wearing masks, had arrived at the victim’s house on a motorcycle.