AG requests to hear Yugadanavi petitions before a full bench

The Attorney General has requested the Supreme Court to hear the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed challenging the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal before a full bench.

Relevant petitions were taken up for consideration before Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluwihare, A.M.H.D. Nawaz and Mahinda Samayawardena today (November 12).

The request was made by Additional Solicitor General Farzana Jameel who represented the Attorney General.

Presenting submissions, the Additional Solicitor General noted that this is a case of national importance.

The FR petitions were put forward by the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former parliamentarians of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Sunil Handunnetti and Wasantha Samarasinghe and a group including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara and Dr. Wasantha Bandara.

The petitioners have challenged the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer shares in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US-based New Fortress Energy.

The New Fortress Energy, in a statement, recently said it will acquire a 40% ownership stake in the WCP and plans to develop a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.

The petitioners claimed that the government has not properly explained particulars of the deal even to the Cabinet of Ministers when. They also alleged that the government failed to obtain the approval of the Parliament for signing the agreement in question and that the relevant share transfer process had not been carried out in accordance with a formal tender procedure.