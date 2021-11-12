Part of Colombo-Katunayake Expressway closed on Nov. 14

The stretch of road between Peliyagoda Interchange and the existing Kelani Bridge on the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway (E 01) will be closed on November 14 (Sunday).

The decision was taken due to the ongoing construction work of the New Kelani Bridge, the Road Development Authority (RDA) said in a statement.

Accordingly, the vehicular movement on this road section will be halted with effect from 6.00 a.m. until midnight on the said date.

The motorists are advised to use Colombo-Kandy main road (A1), and Colombo-Negombo main road (A3) as alternative routes to minimize the congestion.