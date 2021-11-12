One Country, One Law Task Force to seek public opinion

The Presidential Task Force appointed to study the implementation of the concept ‘One Country, One Law’ has decided to seek public opinion.

Suggestions and proposals from institutions, groups or individuals can be submitted to the task force’s e-mail address or the postal address before November 30.

E-mail address - ocol.consultations@gmail.com

Postal address - Secretary, Presidential Task Force on ‘One Country, One Law’, P.O. Box 504, Colombo

A 13-member task force, chaired by Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, was appointed on October 26, to study the implementation of the concept “One Country, One Law” and to prepare a draft Act.

Hwoever, two of its members, Prof. Dayananda Banda and Lecturer Mohamed Inthikab later stepped down from the panel.

Later, three new members, namely Ramalingam Chakrawarthy Karunakaran, Yogeswari Patgunarajah and Iyyampillai Dayanandaraja were appointed to the task force. It now consists of 14 members in total, including Prof. Shanthinandana Wijesinghe, Prof. Sumedha Siriwardana, N.G. Sujeewa Panditharathna, Attorney-at-Law Iresh Senevirathne, Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Marambe, Eranda Navarathna, Pani Wewala,, Moulavi Mohamed of Ulama Council in Galle, Kaleel Rahuman and Azeez Nizardeen.