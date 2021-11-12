LIVE UPDATE: 2022 Budget Speech

Relief to be provided to school van and school bus operators who were gravely affected and loss income during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rs 400 million to be allocated for this.

Rs. 700 million to be allocated to provide relief to three-wheel drivers who lost income during the pandemic.

Rs. 1,500 million to be allocated for the bus operators who lost their income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister proposes utilizing methods such as Blockchain technology and to also move towards mobile banking through the digitalization of banks. Proposes the encouraging of establishing digital bank branches.

“Our government is always dedicated to safeguard the farmers,” he said, adding that however a clear law has not been formulated for this. He proposed the drafting of the ‘Green Agricultural Development Act’ for this purpose.

Sri Lanka to be developed as a hub for “Wellness Tourism” and the country will also direct attention towards avenues of tourism such as “Event Tourism”, “Destination Tourism” and providing tourists with “Home Stay”.

A “regulatory authority” to be established for three-wheelers, the Finance Minister said while adding that the service of three-wheelers for hire in the country has rapidly spread and that currently there is no mechanism to regulate them.

A telecommunications network covering the entire country will be established immediately and all 10,155 schools in the country will be provided with Broadband internet connectivity using Fiber Optic technology.

Telecommunications connectivity and internet access shortcomings in the country were highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Construction of new office buildings for the state institutions to be suspended for two years.

Annual Warrant for state expenditure to be made a Quarterly Warrant in the future.

Pension age of the state sector workers increased to 65 years – Finance Minister

Fuel allowance for ministers and state officials to be reduced by 5 litres per month for each person.

The minimum period a Member of Parliament must serve to obtain the pension extended from 05 years to 10 years.

Telecommunication expenses of the government sector to be reduced by 25%

Finance Minister said that proposals and opinions of several organizations and individuals were obtained before preparing the budget proposals.

After independence, all the government had failed to act with a clear vision with regard to the country’s foreign reserves.

The “international drug mafia” is one of the biggest obstacles the country is facing, he said.



He said today Sri Lanka is referred to as the “vaccinated nation in the Asia”.

“We are a government that does what it says,” he said referring to the vaccination programme of the country.

There is no more room for terrorism and extremism. Today Sri Lanka is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, Minister Basil Rajapaksa said.

There is no other nation that loves the environment as this country, he said.

He said that the government loss over Rs 500 billion in earning as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basil Rajapaksa says that the Sri Lankan government is presenting this budget proposal at a time when the country and the entire world is facing a difficult period.

