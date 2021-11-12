Budget 2022: Proposal to establish telecommunication network covering entire country

November 12, 2021   04:21 pm

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, in his budget speech for the fiscal year 2022, has suggested the establishment of a telecommunication network covering the entire country without delay.

He said all schools across the island will be provided with Broadband internet connectivity using Fiber Optic technology.

Accordingly, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRCSL) will be given necessary financial and technological support for this purpose.

He pointed out that the shortcomings in telecommunications connectivity and internet access were underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The finance minister also proposed to add 5G (fifth-generation wireless technology) to the country’s information and technology field as well as a partial, transparent open bidding process by TRCSL to select suitable service providers.

He also tabled a proposal to issue radio and TV broadcasting and telecasting licenses on an auction basis.

