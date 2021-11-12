Budget 2022: Rs. 1,000 Mn for facilities for senior citizens and special needs people

November 12, 2021   05:16 pm

In Budget 2022, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to provide facilities for senior citizens and people with special needs.

Delivering the budget speech, the minister said such funds will be utilized to establish the necessary facilities at village level, facilitating the senior citizens a healthy and happy lifestyle, while also improving the facilities required for those with special needs.

As per population projections, there is a need for a unique social safety programme to safeguard the rapidly ageing population, he stated further, proposing the establishment of a contributory pension scheme for senior citizens who do not receive pensions at present.

In spite of the severe curtailment of the revenue flows, we continued the implementing of welfare programs for the elderly, the finance minister pointed out further.

