COVID: 532 new cases, 23 deaths and 333 recoveries reported today

November 12, 2021   06:37 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 23 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 11, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,950.

The deaths confirmed today include 11 males and 12 females. One of the victims is between the ages 30-59 years while another is aged below 30 years. The remaining 21 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that another 532 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (November 12).

This brings the tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to 548,593.

In the meantime, the total recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved to 523,122 today, after 333 patients who were under medical care were discharged upon returning to health.

More than 11,000 infected patients are currently being treated across the island.

