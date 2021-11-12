Daily COVID cases count moves to 723

November 12, 2021   10:34 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 723 today (November 12) as 191 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 548,784.

As many as 523,122 recoveries and 13,950 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 11,700 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

