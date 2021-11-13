Second reading debate of Budget 2022 begins today

Second reading debate of Budget 2022 begins today

November 13, 2021   09:08 am

The second reading debate of Budget 2022 is scheduled to be held for seven days from today (November 13) until Monday (November 22).

The vote on the second reading of the budget will take place at 5.00 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Committee Stage Debate will commence on Tuesday (November 23) and will continue for 16 days, including Saturday, until Friday (December 10). The third reading vote will be held on December 10th at 5.00 pm.

The 2022 Budget was tabled in the House by the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa at 2.00 p.m. yesterday followed by the budget speech. 

This is the 76th budget of an independent Sri Lanka. It is also the second budget of the incumbent government and the first-ever presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

