Over 600 arrested in special operation in Western Province

November 13, 2021   01:11 pm

A total of 628 people have been arrested in a special operation carried out in the Western Province on Friday (November 12) from 4.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

Among the arrestees are 91 people who had been issued warrants.

According to the police, 82 suspects were taken into custody while in possession of heroin and 114 with cannabis.

In the meantime, more than 1,000bottles of illicit liquor have been seized with along with 192 suspects in total.

Legal action against the arrestees will be sought in due course, the police said further.

