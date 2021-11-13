Coronavirus: 381 more patients discharged upon recovery

November 13, 2021   05:00 pm

The Ministry of Health says 381 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 13) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 523,503.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 548,784 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 11,000 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,950.

