Fake document on motor traffic fines circulated in social media - Police

Fake document on motor traffic fines circulated in social media - Police

November 13, 2021   06:19 pm

The document circulating in social media with regard to motor traffic fines is completely false, the Police Headquarters announced.

According to a media notice issued by the police, a fake document cited as the amended Motor Traffic Act was shared on social media.

The police said traffic offences and fines mentioned in the Motor Traffic Act are inaccurate as per existing laws.

The police urged the general public to refrain from sharing such fake news and not to be deceived by them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Minister Basil on a proposal not mentioned in budget speech

Minister Basil on a proposal not mentioned in budget speech

NATA chairman explains budget proposal for tax on cigarettes

NATA chairman explains budget proposal for tax on cigarettes

Who suggested extension of pension eligibility period for MPs

Who suggested extension of pension eligibility period for MPs

Finance Ministers stance on public service

Finance Ministers stance on public service

Remains of Veteran singer Lakshman Wijesekara brought home...

Remains of Veteran singer Lakshman Wijesekara brought home...

Farmers in Elahera complain of not receiving fertilizer

Farmers in Elahera complain of not receiving fertilizer