Fake document on motor traffic fines circulated in social media - Police

The document circulating in social media with regard to motor traffic fines is completely false, the Police Headquarters announced.

According to a media notice issued by the police, a fake document cited as the amended Motor Traffic Act was shared on social media.

The police said traffic offences and fines mentioned in the Motor Traffic Act are inaccurate as per existing laws.

The police urged the general public to refrain from sharing such fake news and not to be deceived by them.