Sri Lanka records 22 new COVID-related deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 22 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 12, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,972.

The deaths confirmed today include 18 males and 04 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Five of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while another is aged below 30 years. The remaining 17 are in the age group of 60 years and above.