COVID: 716 cases in total confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 716 today (November 13) as 204 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 549,500.

As many as 523,503 recoveries and 13,972 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 12,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.