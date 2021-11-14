COVID: 716 cases in total confirmed within the day

COVID: 716 cases in total confirmed within the day

November 13, 2021   11:12 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 716 today (November 13) as 204 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 549,500.

As many as 523,503 recoveries and 13,972 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 12,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's daily Covid-19 cases on the rise again (English)

Sri Lanka's daily Covid-19 cases on the rise again (English)

Sri Lanka's daily Covid-19 cases on the rise again (English)

Expert highlights challenges of 2022 Budget (English)

Expert highlights challenges of 2022 Budget (English)

Debt situations need to be restructured on an ongoing basis  CB Governor (English)

Debt situations need to be restructured on an ongoing basis  CB Governor (English)

Debate on second reading of 2022 Budget proposal commences (English)

Debate on second reading of 2022 Budget proposal commences (English)

Bandula says govt. is criticized even if taxes are reduced

Bandula says govt. is criticized even if taxes are reduced

News In Brief - 2021.11.13

News In Brief - 2021.11.13

Changes in question paper preparation process for future school exams

Changes in question paper preparation process for future school exams

Risks of landslides in Kadugannawa

Risks of landslides in Kadugannawa