Showers experienced in five provinces today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Northern and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west and north-westward and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea by November 15.

Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move west and north-westward, intensify further and reach Near Andra Pradesh coast around November 18.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep-sea areas (east of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or Westerly and speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle, will be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.