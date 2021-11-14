Train services on Main Line limited due to sinkhole

November 14, 2021   01:26 pm

Train services on the Main Line have been limited to Veyangoda due to a sinkhole under a section of the rail track near the Wijaya Rajadahana Railway Station, caused by extreme weather conditions.

The General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways says that a deep hole has appeared beneath the track near Wijaya Rajadahana station, for trains plying from Meerigama to Colombo.

He said that the sinkhole which had appeared today has also put the other nearby railway lines also at risk.  The general manager said that therefore a decision has been taken to limit train services on the main line to Veyangoda. 

He said that railway officials are currently working on repairing the section of the track. 

