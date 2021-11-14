Scorpion swarms kill 3, injure hundreds in Egyptian city

Scorpion swarms kill 3, injure hundreds in Egyptian city

November 14, 2021   03:04 pm

Scorpions in Egypt have stung three people to death in the southern city of Aswan after heavy storms brought them into the streets and homes.

Some 450 more people were injured by scorpion stings, a health ministry official said.

The hail and thunder storm in the area near the River Nile on Friday was particularly violent.

Scorpions are regularly washed into the streets by heavy rain, while snakes have also been disturbed.

Extra doses of anti-venom have been provided to medical centres in villages near mountains and deserts, a health official told Al-Ahram news agency.

Doctors have been pulled away from giving vaccinations to treat scorpion stings, the official added.

People have been urged to stay at home and avoid places with many trees.

Egypt is home to fat-tailed scorpions that are among the most deadly in the world. Venom from a black fat-tail can kill humans in under an hour.

Symptoms related to widespread venom effects can include difficulty breathing, muscle twitching and unusual head movements.

Anti-venom is used as a preventative measure before symptoms arise, but can also work once symptoms start to worsen.

Source: BBC

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

32nd commemoration of 'November Heroes' by the JVP

32nd commemoration of 'November Heroes' by the JVP

32nd commemoration of 'November Heroes' by the JVP

Heavy rains forecasted over Sri Lanka due to low-pressure area

Heavy rains forecasted over Sri Lanka due to low-pressure area

Health official warns about post-Covid-19 condition

Health official warns about post-Covid-19 condition

Train services on Main Line limited to Meerigama

Train services on Main Line limited to Meerigama

Indra Traders joins hands with Manusath Derana for new project

Indra Traders joins hands with Manusath Derana for new project

Politicians express views on budget and the govt

Politicians express views on budget and the govt

Farmers in Medirigiriya successfully utilizing organic fertilizer

Farmers in Medirigiriya successfully utilizing organic fertilizer

Federation of Public Officers' Trade Unions write letter to the President

Federation of Public Officers' Trade Unions write letter to the President