Sri Lanka reports another 23 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for November 13, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,995.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today includes 10 males and 13 female patients.

Six of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years while the remaining 17 are in the age group of 60 years and above.