Sri Lanka reports another 23 coronavirus deaths

Sri Lanka reports another 23 coronavirus deaths

November 14, 2021   05:18 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for November 13, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,995. 

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today includes 10 males and 13 female patients.

Six of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years while the remaining 17 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher taxes on high-income earners and lower taxes if income is low  Vasudeva

Higher taxes on high-income earners and lower taxes if income is low  Vasudeva

Man's hand chopped off in sword attack at Polhena Junction

Man's hand chopped off in sword attack at Polhena Junction

32nd commemoration of 'November Heroes' by the JVP

32nd commemoration of 'November Heroes' by the JVP

Heavy rains forecasted over Sri Lanka due to low-pressure area

Heavy rains forecasted over Sri Lanka due to low-pressure area

Health official warns about post-Covid-19 condition

Health official warns about post-Covid-19 condition

Train services on Main Line limited to Meerigama

Train services on Main Line limited to Meerigama

Indra Traders joins hands with Manusath Derana for new project

Indra Traders joins hands with Manusath Derana for new project