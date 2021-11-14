An incident has been reported where a person had been critically injured following a sword attack carried out by two individuals at Polhena in Madapatha.

According to reports, the two suspects had arrived in a three-wheeler and proceeded to attack the victim who had been standing in the roadside near the Polhena Junction.

The victim’s right hand has severed from near the wrist while he had also sustained serious cuts in both his legs, police said.

The 42-year-old victim is a drug addict, according to residents in the area.

Police said that the attackers have been identified by the victim, who has been hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment.

Kesbewa Police are conducting further investigations.