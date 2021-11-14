697 coronavirus cases reported today in Sri Lanka

697 coronavirus cases reported today in Sri Lanka

November 14, 2021   09:36 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 199 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the daily count of new cases to 697.

The fresh cases confirmed includes 02 returnees from overseas and 197 patients associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the tally of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 551,542 thus far while over 13,500 infected patients are being treated across the island. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Views expressed in the political arena

Views expressed in the political arena

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

Veteran artiste Lakshman Wijesekara laid to rest

Veteran artiste Lakshman Wijesekara laid to rest

Markets are today behaving in the most ruthless fashion - Vasu

Markets are today behaving in the most ruthless fashion - Vasu

Farmers demand at least 50% chemical fertiliser to start cultivating

Farmers demand at least 50% chemical fertiliser to start cultivating

Decision on reopening Pahala Kadugannawa road section expected tomorrow

Decision on reopening Pahala Kadugannawa road section expected tomorrow

State Katina ceremony held under President's patronage

State Katina ceremony held under President's patronage