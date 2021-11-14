697 coronavirus cases reported today in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says that another 199 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the daily count of new cases to 697.

The fresh cases confirmed includes 02 returnees from overseas and 197 patients associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 551,542 thus far while over 13,500 infected patients are being treated across the island.