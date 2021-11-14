Fisherman swept away by strong currents in Kotmale rescued

November 14, 2021   10:56 pm

A person fishing in adjacent waters around the Kotmale Oya who got stuck after being carried away by gushing waters, was rescued today (14) by army personnel.

Sri Lanka Army said the fishermen was rescued by the 5 Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment troops of the 581 Brigade with much difficulty as water levels were fast swelling.

On the instructions of the Commanding Officer, 5 VIR, troops swiftly jumped into the waters using nylon ropes and rescued the sinking fisherman who had got stuck in swirling water currents before he was brought to the bank.

