A special discussion is to be held today (15) between the allied parties of the government, with regard to supporting the 2022 budget proposal.

The meeting is to be held this morning with the participation of representatives from 11 political parties supporting the government.

The discussion is to focus on the Budget proposal, presented by the Finance Minister on Friday, as well as the Yugadanavi power plant deal.

The government’s allied had previously held several rounds of discussions on various matter concerning the government.