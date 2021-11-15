Schools to open for all grades from next week

November 15, 2021   11:25 am

The government has decided to reopen all the remaining grades in government schools will from next week, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardane says.

His remarks came during the second reading debate of Budget 2022 in Parliament this morning (Nov. 15).

At present, in-person academic activities are conducted for students in primary schools, primary sections of schools as well as in Advanced Level and Ordinary Level classes.

Accordingly, schools across the island will be fully functional from next week, following months-long closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

