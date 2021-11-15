Explosion at a two-storey house in Alawwa

An explosion has been reported at a two-storey house located at Pangolla in Alawwa this morning (15).

Two females have been admitted to the Alawwa Hospital after sustaining injuries due to the explosion.

An entire section of the house in question has been severely damaged in the blast.

The cause for the explosion is yet to be uncovered while Boyawalana Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

However, it has been reported that the owner of the house had previously operated a quarry.