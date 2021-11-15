Explosion at a two-storey house in Alawwa

Explosion at a two-storey house in Alawwa

November 15, 2021   02:20 pm

An explosion has been reported at a two-storey house located at Pangolla in Alawwa this morning (15).

Two females have been admitted to the Alawwa Hospital after sustaining injuries due to the explosion.

An entire section of the house in question has been severely damaged in the blast.

The cause for the explosion is yet to be uncovered while Boyawalana Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

However, it has been reported that the owner of the house had previously operated a quarry.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Farmers in Giritale to refrain from cultivating for Maha season

Farmers in Giritale to refrain from cultivating for Maha season

Farmers in Giritale to refrain from cultivating for Maha season

Pahala Kadugannawa road section to remain closed until further notice

Pahala Kadugannawa road section to remain closed until further notice

Second Reading debate on 2022 Budget continues on 2nd day

Second Reading debate on 2022 Budget continues on 2nd day

Was there no Covid-19 when SLPP celebrated its anniversary?  Rajitha

Was there no Covid-19 when SLPP celebrated its anniversary?  Rajitha

Sapugaskanda oil refinery shut down for first time in history

Sapugaskanda oil refinery shut down for first time in history

Fr. Cyril Gamini appears before CID to record statement

Fr. Cyril Gamini appears before CID to record statement

Health Minister and officials object to plans to stage protests

Health Minister and officials object to plans to stage protests

Schools to open for all grades from next week

Schools to open for all grades from next week