Three suspects arrested with Ice worth over Rs. 24 million

November 15, 2021   03:48 pm

A special operation mounted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the seas off Sandbanks, Talaimannar this morning (15) has led to the apprehension of 03 suspects aboard a dinghy with about 03kg and 100g of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’.

Sri Lanka Navy said a group of SLN Marines attached to SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command had intercepted a suspicious dinghy in the seas off Sandbanks, Talaimannar this morning. 

During further search of the dinghy, naval personnel managed to recover about 03kg and 100g of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in it. Accordingly, the consignment of drugs along with the 03 suspects and the dinghy used for this illegal act were taken into naval custody, the SLN said.

Meanwhile, the street value of the apprehended stock of ‘Ice’ is believed to be more than Rs. 24 million.
The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Pesalai area. 

The accused together with narcotic substance have been handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal action.

