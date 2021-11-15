Tunisian arrested at BIA with cocaine worth Rs. 180 million

November 15, 2021   05:40 pm

A Tunisian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with a stock of cocaine estimated to be worth around Rs. 180 million. 

The 59-year-old suspect was arrested officers of the Sri Lanka Customs narcotics control unit after he had arrived in the country with 04 Kg and 527 grams concealed inside his luggage.

The passenger, who had arrived in Si Lanka from Doha via Brazil, had reportedly posed as a top official at an international financial institution while he had also presented several forged documents in relation to this to the Customs. 

This is said to be the largest haul of cocaine brought into the country by an air passenger. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is around Rs. 180 million.

The arrested suspect and the seized drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

 

