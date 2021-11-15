New health guidelines issued for public and work-related activities

The Director General of Health Service has issued a new set of health guidelines for public and work-related activities effective from November 16 – 30, 2021.

According to the new guidelines, tuition classes can resume for G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced level students with 50% of the usual seating capacity of classes.

It also says that public gatherings, meetings, events are not permitted until further notice unless prior approval is obtained from the Proper Authority for whole of Sri Lanka except the activities mentioned below.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) being the Proper Authority for the whole of Sri Lanka, issue the following directions as a Press Release by virtue of the regulation made under the Quarantine and Prevention of Disease Ordinance No. 03 of 1897 published by the Minister of Health by Regulation No. 99 (1) and (2) published in Extraordinary Gazette Notification bearing No. 2253/10 dated 09. 11. 2021.

