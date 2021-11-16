Fairly heavy rains above 75mm in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

In the meantime, few showers are likely in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure over the south Andaman Sea is now located over the central Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west and north-westward and concentrate into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal Sea by November 17. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move west and north-westward and reach the South Andra Pradesh coast around November 18.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep-sea areas (East of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard and future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or Westerly and speed will be (40-50) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle, will be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.