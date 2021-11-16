Sri Lanka to begin vaccine booster rollout for over-60s

Sri Lanka will commence administering the Pfizer vaccine as the booster dose to those over the age of 60 starting from tomorrow (17), State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

He said that the COVID-19 booster vaccine rollout will be carried out in the Western and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Ampara districts from tomorrow.

The third dose will administered to persons in the age group of 60 years and above who have completed 03 months after receiving the second dose.

