Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for 2nd consecutive day

November 16, 2021   10:28 am

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando arrives at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the 2nd consecutive day to give a statement on a complaint against him by the intelligence chief.
