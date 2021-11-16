Cabinet approval to gazette Private Data Security Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to publish the gazette notification pertaining to Private Data Security Bill and to table it in the Parliament subsequently, says the Department of Government Information.

The relevant proposal was submitted to the Cabinet by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Technology.

The Private Data Security bill was drafted in a bid to ensure the security of the private data when using the collected data by institutions such as government establishments, banks, telecommunication facility providers and hospitals and to make provisions that are necessary for the digital economy of Sri Lanka.