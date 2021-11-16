Schools to reopen for other grades from Monday

Schools to reopen for other grades from Monday

November 16, 2021   12:28 pm

In-person lessons for schoolchildren in grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 will resume from Monday (Nov. 22), says Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.

Addressing the special media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning (Nov. 16), the minister said there have been reports from various parts of the country about schoolchildren testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“It is a ‘national crime’ if the pandemic situation escalates further and schools have to be closed again due to our irresponsible behavior,” Minister Alahapperuma stressed, urging the members of the ruling party, the Opposition and allied parties to act responsibly for the sake of the education of the country’s children.

At present, in-person academic activities are conducted for students in primary schools, primary sections of schools as well as in Advanced Level and Ordinary Level classes.

Accordingly, schools across the island will be fully functional from next week, following months-long closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Minister Johnston assures there's no fuel shortage, urges people not to panic

Minister Johnston assures there's no fuel shortage, urges people not to panic

Uptick in daily COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka

Uptick in daily COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka

Minister Lokuge says electricity charges will not be increased

Minister Lokuge says electricity charges will not be increased

One dead in car-train collision at Waikkal

One dead in car-train collision at Waikkal