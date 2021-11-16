Schools to reopen for other grades from Monday

In-person lessons for schoolchildren in grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 will resume from Monday (Nov. 22), says Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.

Addressing the special media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning (Nov. 16), the minister said there have been reports from various parts of the country about schoolchildren testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“It is a ‘national crime’ if the pandemic situation escalates further and schools have to be closed again due to our irresponsible behavior,” Minister Alahapperuma stressed, urging the members of the ruling party, the Opposition and allied parties to act responsibly for the sake of the education of the country’s children.

At present, in-person academic activities are conducted for students in primary schools, primary sections of schools as well as in Advanced Level and Ordinary Level classes.

Accordingly, schools across the island will be fully functional from next week, following months-long closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.