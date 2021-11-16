Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha from the Office of the Opposition Leader to the Nelum Pokuna Theatre is blocked due to a protest rally staged by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The vehicular movement on the road has been interrupted by the prevailing situation, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The demonstration is staged against the rising cost of living, commodity prices and shortages of essential items.

Earlier today, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya ordered the main Opposition to conduct its protest rallies organized today, in compliance with health guidelines.