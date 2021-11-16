Govt says no shortage of fuel; no cause for panic

Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando today assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the country and that there is no need for the public to panic and wait in lines to stock up on fuel.

“I have to clearly state that there is no shortage of fuel as of now.” He said that it is unfortunate that people are unnecessary queuing up at fuel stations to purchase fuel.

“I too had to wait in the queue to pump fuel,” he said, while alleging that it is an attempt by certain groups to cause panic among the public about a fuel shortage and to inconvenience the people.

“That is what is happening. What I am saying is that this should not be used for politics. There is sufficient fuel to avoid any shortage. Even the minister has stated that,” he said, speaking in parliament.

“Therefore we would like to clearly tell the people with utmost respect that there is no need to rush, panic and pump a full tank of fuel.”

“There have been similar problems before as well. Problems were created,” the Minister of Highways charged.

He reiterated that the people need not panic as there is sufficient stocks of fuel and that the government will supply fuel without any shortage.

Meanwhile trade union leaders accuse that the Sapugaskanda oil refinery had to be shut down due to the subject minister not importing crude oil according to the prescribed procedure.

CPC Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya (JSS) Secretary Ananda Palitha charged that the minister in charge has no knowledge about the petroleum corporation.

He said that the minister has been in the position for over a year and that, however, from his statement yesterday it is evident that he does not even possess the knowledge of an office clerk at the CPC.

Mr. Palitha stated that the Sapugaskanda refinery had to be shut down yesterday due to the minister’s failure to import crude oil according to the propoer procedure.

Speaking at the Cabinet press briefing this morning (16), the Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila accused trade unions of misleading the masses.

He said that for the fourth time in 04 months the same individual has deceives the country. “However, we can responsibly say, as we have said every time, there is no shortage of fuel. We have guaranteed a continuous supply of fuel,” he said.

However, there have been reports of long queues at several fuel stations across the island, last night and this morning.