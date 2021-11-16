Court orders SJB to adhere to health guidelines during protest rallies

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya has ordered the main Opposition to conduct its protest rallies organized against the government today (Nov. 16), in compliance with health guidelines.

The police yesterday (Nov. 15) secured court orders from Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court 05, Mahara Magistrate’s Court 01 & 02, Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court and the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, preventing the SJB from conducting protest rallies.

However, Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court and the Colombo Chief Magistrate had rejected the requests made by the police seeking court orders preventing the protests organized by the SJB.

The police had made the requests from the aforementioned court stating that the SJB has organized the protest rallies tomorrow without seeking the approval of the Director General of Health Services.

When a complaint filed by the Kotahena Police was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate yesterday had issued an order preventing the protests.

However, considering the submissions by the police and the attorneys representing the SJB, the additional magistrate today directed the main Opposition to adhere to health guidelines when staging their demonstrations.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya has dismissed another request made by the Borella Police against SJB’s protest march. Attorney Gunaratne Wanninanayke and several other lawyers, who appeared on behalf of the SJB, have raised objections against the police request.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the protest rallies organized by the main Opposition have led to traffic congestion on Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha from the Office of the Opposition Leader to the Nelum Pokuna Theatre.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, vehicular movement on the road has been interrupted by the prevailing situation.