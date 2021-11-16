Court orders SJB to adhere to health guidelines during protest rallies

Court orders SJB to adhere to health guidelines during protest rallies

November 16, 2021   03:28 pm

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya has ordered the main Opposition to conduct its protest rallies organized against the government today (Nov. 16), in compliance with health guidelines.

The police yesterday (Nov. 15) secured court orders from Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court 05, Mahara Magistrate’s Court 01 & 02, Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court and the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, preventing the SJB from conducting protest rallies.

However, Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court and the Colombo Chief Magistrate had rejected the requests made by the police seeking court orders preventing the protests organized by the SJB.

The police had made the requests from the aforementioned court stating that the SJB has organized the protest rallies tomorrow without seeking the approval of the Director General of Health Services.

When a complaint filed by the Kotahena Police was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate yesterday had issued an order preventing the protests.

However, considering the submissions by the police and the attorneys representing the SJB, the additional magistrate today directed the main Opposition to adhere to health guidelines when staging their demonstrations.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya has dismissed another request made by the Borella Police against SJB’s protest march. Attorney Gunaratne Wanninanayke and several other lawyers, who appeared on behalf of the SJB, have raised objections against the police request.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the protest rallies organized by the main Opposition have led to traffic congestion on Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha from the Office of the Opposition Leader to the Nelum Pokuna Theatre.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, vehicular movement on the road has been interrupted by the prevailing situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Drinking water projects for three schools in Mullaitivu

Drinking water projects for three schools in Mullaitivu

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Minister Johnston assures there's no fuel shortage, urges people not to panic

Minister Johnston assures there's no fuel shortage, urges people not to panic