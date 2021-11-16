CSEs ASPI crosses 11,000 points for the first time

CSEs ASPI crosses 11,000 points for the first time

November 16, 2021   04:07 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) set a new record today as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 11,000 points for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 11,008.33 points at the end of trading today (November 16), marking an increase of 2.38% (255.51 points) from the previous day.

The previous highest was recorded earlier this month when the index closed at 10,632.21 points on November 05.

More than 538 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 10.27 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 3,606.85 points today, up by 0.24% from the previous day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will form a people's govt - Sajith says at SJB rally

Will form a people's govt - Sajith says at SJB rally

Will form a people's govt - Sajith says at SJB rally

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Drinking water projects for three schools in Mullaitivu

Drinking water projects for three schools in Mullaitivu

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel