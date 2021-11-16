The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) set a new record today as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 11,000 points for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 11,008.33 points at the end of trading today (November 16), marking an increase of 2.38% (255.51 points) from the previous day.

The previous highest was recorded earlier this month when the index closed at 10,632.21 points on November 05.

More than 538 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 10.27 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 3,606.85 points today, up by 0.24% from the previous day.