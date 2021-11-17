Several provinces to receive fairly heavy rainfall today

November 17, 2021   07:05 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area in the North Andaman Sea area is likely to move west and north-westward and become well marked low pressure over east-central & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep-sea areas (East of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard and future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or Westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara, will be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

