Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s today

Sri Lanka will commence rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as the booster dose to people aged 60 years and above from today (November 17).

According to State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana, COVID-19 booster vaccine administration is carried out in the Western and Southern provinces as well as in Anuradhapura and Ampara districts.

The third dose is given to senior citizens, who have completed 03 months after receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine, the state minister said.

Regardless of the type of vaccine administered as the first and second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is provided as the third dose.