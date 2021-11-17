Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail

Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail

November 17, 2021   11:19 am

The software engineer of Epic Lanka Technologies, who was arrested in connection with the deletion of National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) data, was granted bail today (Nov. 17).

Delivering the order, Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala imposed a personal bail of Rs. 50,000 and a cash bail valued at Rs. 1 million on the suspect.

He was then barred from leaving the country and was ordered to refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigations.

The chief magistrate directed the Criminal Investigation Department to brief the court on the progress of the probes when the case is taken up again on January 27.

The software engineer in question was taken into custody by the CID at Wellapita in Divulapitiya on September 28.

During interrogations, the suspect had divulged that he had erased the relevant data from the database using a special command.

The investigating officers have uncovered that the IP address of the source of the command and the IP address of the software engineer’s computer is the same.

