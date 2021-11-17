Angoda Lokkas identity confirmed in DNA test

November 17, 2021   11:42 am

DNA test has established the identity of Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka who died in Coimbatore, Indian media reported.

Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka (35) died of cardiac arrest when he staying in Balaji Nagar on 3 July 2020 and postmortem was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Lokka’s female aide Amani Dhanji (27) and lawyer Sivakami Sundari cremated the body in Madurai. Later, it came to light that Lokka had concealed his identity following which police arrested Amani Dhanji, Sivakami Sundari and Dhyaneswaran for forging documents and hiding the identity of Lokka. The case was transferred to India’s Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). As there was doubts over Lokka’s identity, CB-CID, with the help of Sri Lankan government, collected samples from his mother and sent them to a lab in Chennai.

On Tuesday, CB-CID got five-day custody of Lokka’s close associates. Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted custody of C. Chanuka Thananayaka (38) of Athurugiriya in Sri Lanka, and T. Gopalakrishnan (46) alias Jayapal, the close aides of Lokka, who were arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sources said police wanted to question the two to know if Lokka had indulged in criminal activities during his stay in Coimbatore.

- The New Indian Express

