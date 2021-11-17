One lane of Pahala Kadugannawa road section reopened from today

One lane of the Pahala Kadugannawa road section on Colombo-Kandy main road will reopen for traffic from 12.00 noon today (Nov. 17), says the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Joining Ada Derana BIG FOCUS program this morning, RDA’s director-general Sardha Weerakoon requested the motorists to use alternative routes as much as possible to reduce the congestion on the road.

Vehicular movement on Colombo-Kandy was temporarily halted on November 10 due to risks of possible earth slips.

The officers of the RDA and the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) later inspected the area to assess the situation and the stretch of road remained closed due to the prevailing adverse weather.