Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain in the Northern Province and three districts.

It said the low-pressure area located over central Bay of Bengal is likely to move westwards and reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts on 18th November 2021.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern Province and in Puttalam, Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts, the advisory said.

Sea Areas

Meanwhile the Met. Department had earlier also issued an advisory for naval and fishing communities in the deep sea areas.

The low-pressure area located over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts on 18th November 2021.

The low pressure over east-central Arabian Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hours, it said.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with rough seas over the aforementioned sea area and the sea areas around the Island, the advisory warned.

Naval and fishing communities out at sea over West-Central Bay of Bengal, South-West Bay of Bengal, South-East Bay of Bengal, East-Central Bay of Bengal (07N-16N; 80E-95E) and Arabian Sea (08N-18N; 70E-77E) are advised to be vigilant in this regards.