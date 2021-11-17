Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

November 17, 2021   02:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain in the Northern Province and three districts.  

It said the low-pressure area located over central Bay of Bengal is likely to move westwards and reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts on 18th November 2021.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern Province and in Puttalam, Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts, the advisory said.

Sea Areas

Meanwhile the Met. Department had earlier also issued an advisory for naval and fishing communities in the deep sea areas.

The low-pressure area located over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts on 18th November 2021.

The low pressure over east-central Arabian Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hours, it said.

There can be very heavy showers or thundershowers, strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph associated with rough seas over the aforementioned sea area and the sea areas around the Island, the advisory warned.

Naval and fishing communities out at sea over West-Central Bay of Bengal, South-West Bay of Bengal, South-East Bay of Bengal, East-Central Bay of Bengal (07N-16N; 80E-95E) and Arabian Sea (08N-18N; 70E-77E) are advised to be vigilant in this regards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth dies while in police custody...

Youth dies while in police custody...

Youth dies while in police custody...

News In Brief - 2021.11.17

News In Brief - 2021.11.17

Endless queues for gas, cement and fuel...

Endless queues for gas, cement and fuel...

Ex-President calls for facilities for Polonnaruwa Nephrology Hospital

Ex-President calls for facilities for Polonnaruwa Nephrology Hospital

Pfizer booster dose rollout for senior citizens begins today

Pfizer booster dose rollout for senior citizens begins today

Parliamentary session heated up over SJB MP's protest

Parliamentary session heated up over SJB MP's protest

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s today

Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s today